Critical Survey: Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vuzix and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $11.58 million 80.61 -$17.95 million N/A N/A BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 24.03 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vuzix.

Volatility and Risk

Vuzix has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Vuzix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -137.70% -29.77% -27.76% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vuzix and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 1 3 0 2.75 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vuzix currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.27%. Given Vuzix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Vuzix beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions. The company sells its products through resellers, direct to commercial customers, and via online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

