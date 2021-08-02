Croda International (LON:CRDA) PT Raised to GBX 9,200

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,037.50 ($105.01).

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 8,420 ($110.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £11.75 billion and a PE ratio of 46.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,393.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 5,686 ($74.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,446 ($110.35).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

