Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.370-0.420 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.37-0.42 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.52 million, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.