Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.

CCK stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.56. 9,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,041. Crown has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.