Crown PropTech Acquisitions’ Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 9th (OTCMKTS:CPTKU)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:CPTKU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Crown PropTech Acquisitions had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

CPTKU opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown PropTech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown PropTech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.