Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.0975 on Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0975 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.58 or 0.00808706 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091483 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

