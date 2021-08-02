CSW Industrials (CSWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. On average, analysts expect CSW Industrials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSWI opened at $118.29 on Monday. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

