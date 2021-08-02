Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 5,601 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1,680.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of News by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2,822.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $23.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.19 and a beta of 1.62. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

