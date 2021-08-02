Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,113 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.