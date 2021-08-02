Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 105,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 599,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,060,000 after buying an additional 163,757 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 750,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,104,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.