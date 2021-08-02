Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,117 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 12.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $168,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $9.07 on Monday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

