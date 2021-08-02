Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 31,086 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,086 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 126,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,663 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $52.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

