Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,322,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,634,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in BCE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after buying an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,568,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

