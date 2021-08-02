Cumberland Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $286.53. 8,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,830. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.