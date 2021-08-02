Cutera (CUTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Cutera to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $51.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48. Cutera has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $924.87 million, a PE ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

