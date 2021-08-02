CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1,646.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CVB Financial were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

