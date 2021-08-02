CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 42,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 72,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,457. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.97. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

