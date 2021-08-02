Cypress Capital Group Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in The Progressive by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,157,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,341,000 after purchasing an additional 298,533 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lowered their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $95.16 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,892 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

