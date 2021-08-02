Cypress Capital Group Has $416,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

