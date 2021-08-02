Cypress Capital Group Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $60,479,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

