CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Truist Securities

Truist Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CONE. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.86.

CONE stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,781.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.86. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CyrusOne by 922,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CyrusOne by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 846,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CyrusOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

