CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Raised to $81.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CONE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.86.

CyrusOne stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after purchasing an additional 265,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,050,000 after buying an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

