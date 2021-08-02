D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of WideOpenWest worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $22.24 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69 and a beta of 2.10.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. Research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WOW. Benchmark began coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

