D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 221.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after buying an additional 191,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $9,415,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,497,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,567,000 after acquiring an additional 60,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 74.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WABC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $55.55 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.