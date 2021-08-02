D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

SSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.