D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 124,218 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,218 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRAY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.02. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. Analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

