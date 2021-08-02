D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 177,986 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177,986 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Black Hills worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 460,433 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Black Hills by 349.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314,860 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,629,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 542,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

BKH opened at $67.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.