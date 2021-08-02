Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.21 ($108.49).

Daimler stock traded down €0.87 ($1.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €75.28 ($88.56). 2,770,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.04. Daimler has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

