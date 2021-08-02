Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 339.0 days.

DSKIF opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.39. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd.’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, August 30th. The 1.20000004 split was announced on Monday, August 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

