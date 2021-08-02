Daniel H. Schulman Sells 10,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.02. 751,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,865,099. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $318.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after acquiring an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

