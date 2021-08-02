Davis Rea LTD. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,459.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

