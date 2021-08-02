Davis Rea LTD. Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,408 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,904,000 after purchasing an additional 538,772 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $38.46 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $329.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

