Davis Rea LTD. Sells 1,464 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Davis Rea LTD. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $67.62 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.88.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

