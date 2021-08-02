Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DCRNU stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $5,533,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $1,258,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $5,030,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

