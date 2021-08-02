Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,992.67

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,992.67 ($65.23) and last traded at GBX 4,978 ($65.04), with a volume of 12566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,970 ($64.93).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,445.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

