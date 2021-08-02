Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on August 11th

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend by 28.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $41.82 on Monday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 3.00.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

