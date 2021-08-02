Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WILYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $29.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

