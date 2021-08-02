Denny’s (DENN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Denny’s stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.52 million, a PE ratio of 175.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

