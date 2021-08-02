Denny’s (DENN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Denny’s stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.52 million, a PE ratio of 175.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33.
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
Featured Article: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.