Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,770

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC lowered St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

STJ traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,617 ($21.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,479.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,629.50 ($21.29). The company has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 42.71.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft bought 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

