Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DB. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of DB opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

