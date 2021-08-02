Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 27.1% in July

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $11.36. 22,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

