DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $510.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

DXCM traded down $14.40 on Monday, reaching $501.11. 3,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,122. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.20. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total value of $229,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,068 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,378. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

