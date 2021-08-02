DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.71 Million

Brokerages predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report sales of $27.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.67 million and the highest is $27.75 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $114.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $117.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $121.19 million, with estimates ranging from $120.67 million to $121.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,165,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 655,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DHX opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.