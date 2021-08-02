Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 3,700

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

LON DGE traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Monday, hitting GBX 3,600.50 ($47.04). 2,090,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,460.46. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,628 ($47.40). The stock has a market cap of £84.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

