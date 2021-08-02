Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $154.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

