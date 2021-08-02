DigitalBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.59 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $96.12 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00410357 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.59 or 0.01065274 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,841,983 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.