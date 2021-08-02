Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 22,108 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $15,263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 887,951 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $268,436.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $541,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $20.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $492.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

