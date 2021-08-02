Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 14.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of USAP stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.