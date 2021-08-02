Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Invitae were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 36.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 203.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth $21,923,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA opened at $27.99 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

