Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,936 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.52% of LSB Industries worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 43.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.48. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

